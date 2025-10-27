July Charter: Implementation recommendations nearly finalised, submission likely today

The National Consensus Commission has nearly finalised its recommendations on implementing the July Charter. The proposal includes issuing a special order to give the charter legal standing, followed by a referendum, and empowering the next Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) to function in a dual capacity — both as a constitutional reform council and as parliament itself.

The recommendations may be submitted to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday.

Multiple sources within the commission said the referendum would not mention differing views of political parties on the reform proposals. The vote will be held on the basis of the reform package as drafted by the commission.

If the “Yes” vote prevails in the referendum, the constitutional reform proposals will be implemented as prepared by the commission. Upon approval, the next parliament may also be recommended to form an upper house of the legislature under a proportional representation (PR) system.