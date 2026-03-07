4 arrested while attempting to lay flowers at Dhanmondi 32
Police have arrested four people who were heading toward Dhanmondi 32 in the capital with flowers to mark the historic 7 March.
A case has been filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
According to police, they were detained around 6:30am today, Saturday.
Kalabagan police station officer in charge (OC) Md Fazle Ashiq told Prothom Alo that the arrested individuals were marching toward Dhanmondi 32 carrying flowers.
“Four people were detained from the road opposite Square Hospital while they were heading there in a procession. They have been sent to court after a case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act,” he said.
Police station sources said the procession included about 10 to 15 people carrying flower garlands. Sensing the presence of police, the group dispersed. Four people—three women and one man—were detained at that time.
The Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, had announced programmes to mark the historic 7 March. However, it could not be confirmed whether those arrested were affiliated with the Awami League or any of its banned associate organisations.
On 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic speech at what is now Suhrawardy Udyan, declaring, “The struggle this time is our struggle for liberation; the struggle this time is our struggle for independence.”
Although the formal declaration of independence came two weeks later on 26 March, his speech laid out the direction for independence.
When the Awami League was in power, 7 March used to be commemorated with great enthusiasm. After the party was ousted from power in the student-people's mass uprising of 2024, its activities were banned. Seven months after the uprising, in February 2025, Bangabandhu’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 was demolished.
Since the uprising, several people attempting to pay tribute at Dhanmondi 32 on various occasions have faced attacks or harassment, and some have also been arrested by police.