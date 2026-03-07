4 arrested while attempting to lay flowers at Dhanmondi 32

Police have arrested four people who were heading toward Dhanmondi 32 in the capital with flowers to mark the historic 7 March.

A case has been filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to police, they were detained around 6:30am today, Saturday.

Kalabagan police station officer in charge (OC) Md Fazle Ashiq told Prothom Alo that the arrested individuals were marching toward Dhanmondi 32 carrying flowers.