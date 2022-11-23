Plot on to oust Awami League govt: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said conspiracies are still being hatched in the country to oust the incumbent government, reports BSS.

"Plots have started in the country to oust the government. We have to get prepared and build resistance against the conspiracies. If the Awami League remains united, no power will be able to defeat it," he told the triennial conference of Kabirhat upazila AL virtually joining from Dhaka.

The conference was held on the Kabirhat High School premises.