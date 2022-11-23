Plot on to oust Awami League govt: Quader

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the Indemnity Ordinance was promulgated to give impunity to the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, while jail killings were carried out on 3 November in 1975.
"The killers of four national leaders were rewarded by giving them jobs in different Bangladesh missions abroad. We did not forget it. A grenade attack was carried out to kill Bangabandhu's daughter. BNP wants to kill us," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP may accept Tarique Rahman, a convicted fugitive who is now living in London, as its leader, but the country's people will not do so.
"The people of Bangladesh will always hate his (Tarique's) leadership," he said.
The mastermind of the 15 August carnage was General Ziaur Rahman, while the mastermind of the 21 August grenade attack is Tarique Rahman, he said, adding "These killers do not tolerate the Awami League. This party (BNP) does not tolerate the AL and its President Sheikh Hasina".
Responding to the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders always talk about the fall of the AL government, but none can oust the government if Allah does not want.