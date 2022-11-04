BCL activists display strength ahead of BNP rally in Barishal

BNP city convener Moniruzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “We apprehended this and it has become true. An unannounced hartal is being created by stopping buses, launches and all small vehicles. Even by disconnecting the whole Barisal area they are not feeling confident. Now they are trying to create fear and violence in the name of a showdown.”

BCL’s city convener Rais Ahmed, did not answer his phone when called regarding the matter. But on 2 November night during a similar showdown he said, “Our leader called upon the youth to join a grand rally in Dhaka. We are campaigning within the city as part of that. Apart from that, BNP miscreants under the leadership of Khaleda Zia are trying to create chaos in the name of a grand rally in Barisal on 5 November. They are also pressurising and threatening people to join the event. BNP is trying to create unrest in the peaceful Barishal of mayor Serniabat Abdullah. We shall be on the streets to prevent that.”