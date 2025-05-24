Meeting with Chief Adviser
Roadmaps on election, reform essential: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that it is necessary to clarify when the election will be held.
He said the election can take place at a convenient time within the declared timeframe, without causing major suffering to the people.
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks on Saturday after coming out of a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Yunus at his residence, Jamuna.
It is to mention that Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has previously said at various times that the election might be held between next December and June next year.
Jamaat ameer thinks a roadmap for the timeframe of election is necessary, as well as a roadmap for reforms, are also essential at the same time.
He said reforms and trial must be visible before the election, and an election without reforms will not fulfil the expectations of the people.
However, this government alone cannot carry out all the necessary reforms. So far, it has initiated only five reforms and these should be resolved satisfactorily.
Shafiqur Rahman said that if everyone steps forward, a meaningful election can be held through meaningful reforms. Everyone is waiting for that day.
Mentioning that the unrest in society has seemingly calmed somewhat, the Jamaat ameer said that Jamaat wants a permanent resolution to it. If two roadmaps are announced—one for reform and another for elections—many of the existing problems will be solved. These two are extremely important.
Replying to a query, Shafiqur Rahman said that they have not demanded the resignation of any adviser.
Jamaat ameer was accompanied by nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher during the meeting with the Chief Adviser. National Consensus Commission vice president of the Ali Riaz, and Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain were also present at the meeting.