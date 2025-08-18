DUCSU election
JCD alleges ‘mob’ blocked nomination paper collection at a hall
The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has alleged that a ‘mob’ was created in Dhaka University’s Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to obstruct its leaders and activists from collecting nomination papers for the hall union elections.
Leaders of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) further complained that there is no equal opportunity for all organisations at the residential halls.
JCD leaders made these allegations at a press conference held at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen on Monday evening.
The event was addressed by Dhaka University JCD President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas, General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, and Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall unit convener Maliha Binte Khan.
A written complaint regarding the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall incident has been submitted to Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Chief Returning Officer for the DUCSU and hall union elections.
Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas read out the complaint at the press conference.
It stated: “Following the people’s uprising of 2024, the Dhaka University students and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have long demanded DUCSU and hall union elections. Despite the lack of a conducive environment and a level playing field, JCD leaders and activists at Dhaka University were instructed to collect nomination forms in line with the university administration’s announced schedule, in the spirit of democracy and student sentiment.”
Ganesh Chandra further said that JCD leaders and activists collected nomination papers for both the DUCSU and hall union elections in accordance with the organisational directives.
“When several students from Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall went to collect forms from their returning officer’s office, a group of students 'acting as the administration’ formed a mob, attempted to attack them, and prevented them from obtaining nomination papers,” he alleged.
He further said that although hall security officials were called by the victims, they were completely ineffective in controlling the situation.
“The students were ultimately forced to leave the hall without collecting their nomination papers. This shameful incident demonstrates not only the university administration’s consistent failure, but also its reluctance to act against such lawless mobs. It highlights the acute absence of a level playing field essential for a fair DUCSU election,” Ganesh added.
JCD demanded exemplary punishment for those involved, based on CCTV footage of the incident. They also called for urgent steps to ensure a level playing field for all organisations in order to guarantee a fair and impartial election.
Speaking at the press conference, JCD leader Nahiduzzaman Shipon said, “In the post-July Uprising context, Chhatra League criminals are still occupying several halls. They are obstructing the democratic process and attempting to depoliticise the halls. Some secret organisations have joined hands with them, together creating a mob-like situation inside the halls. Today, JCD activists were prevented from collecting nomination papers.”
Maliha Binte Khan, convener of the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall JCD unit and one of the affected students, said, “There is no democratic environment in the hall. Around 3:55 pm I went to collect nomination papers with a few students. A group of students, posing as general students, obstructed us. Even when we reported the matter to the hall administration, they ignored us. Those students formed a mob, prevented us from collecting the papers, and even tried to assault us. We demand justice for this incident.”