JCD alleges ‘mob’ blocked nomination paper collection at a hall

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has alleged that a ‘mob’ was created in Dhaka University’s Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to obstruct its leaders and activists from collecting nomination papers for the hall union elections.

Leaders of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) further complained that there is no equal opportunity for all organisations at the residential halls.

JCD leaders made these allegations at a press conference held at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen on Monday evening.