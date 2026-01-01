Tasnim Jara’s husband Khaled Saifullah resigns from NCP

Following Tasnim Jara’s resignation, her husband Khaled Saifullah has also stepped down from the National Citizen Party (NCP). He had been serving as the party’s joint convener as well as head of its policy and research wing.

In a letter addressed to NCP Convener Nahid Islam on Wednesday, Khaled Saifullah wrote, “I hereby resign from all posts and responsibilities of the NCP.” He did not provide further explanation. A copy of the letter was also sent to NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen.

On Sunday afternoon, NCP formally announced an electoral seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami. A day earlier, Tasnim Jara resigned from the party after the talks were finalised. She had been serving as senior joint member secretary of NCP and was also the party’s nominated candidate for the Dhaka-9 constituency.