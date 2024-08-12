Chief Adviser’s meeting with BNP leaders underway
The Chief Adviser of the interim government, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, sat in a meeting with senior leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Monday afternoon.
BNP standing committee members, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, joined the meeting at the state Chief Adviser’s residence at 4:00 pm.
BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said Dr. Yunus invited the BNP leaders for the meeting.
This is the first formal meeting between the head of the interim government and BNP leaders since its formation on 8 August.
BNP standing committee members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Jamiruddin Sircar were present.
As former prime minister Sheikh Hasina left the country after resigning in the face of a student-led mass movement, the interim government was formed under the leadership of Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus.