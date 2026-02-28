Hints of activity amid ban, what Awami League is calculating
In the two weeks since the parliamentary election, locks have been opened at more than a dozen Awami League offices across the country starting from the day after the polls. In some places, instead of unlocking the offices, slogans were chanted in front of them. According to multiple party sources, through these moves the banned party is essentially trying to gauge the government’s attitude.
At the same time, the party also wants to see whether there will be obstacles from the government regarding bail and release of imprisoned leaders and activists.
Responsible party sources say that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India, has instructed leaders and activists inside the country to gradually become active. As part of this, efforts are underway to open some party offices at the district and metropolitan levels. Third- and fourth-tier leaders are leading these initiatives. In some cases, local BNP leaders have allegedly given indirect support or a green signal, the sources concerned claim.
Awami League leaders believe that if mid-level and top leaders begin to secure bail, organisational activities will increase somewhat. The party is also trying to obtain support from various international forums and influential countries to ensure that bail for its leaders becomes easier, sources say. If the bail process becomes somewhat normal, some leaders who are in hiding abroad may consider returning to the country.
However, there is also an opinion within the party in favour of proceeding cautiously regarding opening offices or showing visible activity. Some party leaders believe that compared to the interim government, the BNP is somewhat more flexible regarding the Awami League. Therefore, if the Awami League tries to become active too quickly, the BNP could face political pressure. In particular, opposition parties in parliament—Jamaat and NCP—would pressure the government over the Awami League issue. In that case, the government and the BNP might take a hardline stance.
Some relief under the elected government
The Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024, following the student-people mass uprising. Then–Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and many leaders left the country and took refuge in India. On 10 May 2025, the interim government banned the Awami League’s activities through an executive order. As the party’s registration remained suspended, it could not participate in the 13th parliamentary election.
The BNP formed the government after winning an absolute majority in the February 12 election. According to some Awami League leaders, the assumption of office by an elected government has created some relief among leaders and activists who are in the country. On condition of anonymity, these leaders say that a portion of Awami League supporters voted for the BNP in the election, and the party did not announce any program to resist the vote. Therefore, in political reality, the current government may at least refrain from taking a publicly hardline stance.
However, party policymakers believe that it would not be appropriate to expect open cooperation from the BNP in the current context. The government may adopt a strategy of “not seeing” many issues, but it could also act strictly depending on the situation.
Last Monday at the BNP’s Nayapaltan office, the party’s Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke to journalists. When asked about the government’s position regarding the reopening of Awami League offices in different places, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We did not want this, and since legally their activities are banned, it will be viewed in that light everywhere.”
Many hopeful about bail
After the fall of the Awami League government, many lower-tier leaders and activists were arrested, though a significant portion of them secured bail from courts within a few months. However, obtaining bail has been difficult for those holding important posts or former public representatives. In some cases, even after securing bail in one case, they remain imprisoned in another.
A few days before the election, former Thakurgaon-1 MP and former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen died in prison. On 19 February, former Thakurgaon-2 MP Dabirul Islam was released on bail after nearly a year and a half in jail. He had been seriously ill. Awami League leaders believe this has paved the way for the release of elderly and sick leaders.
On 18 February, Jebunnesa Afroz, vice president of Barishal city Awami League and former MP for the Sadar seat, along with two others, received bail. On 23 February, Barishal district Awami League General Secretary and former MP Talukder Mohammad Yunus surrendered before the court and was granted bail. These bail developments have reportedly generated hope among others in the party.
A responsible Awami League leader staying in India told this correspondent by phone on condition of anonymity that perhaps those facing cases at the International Crimes Tribunal or senior leaders will not be released immediately. However, if mid- and lower-tier leaders and activists are freed, it will inject some life into the party.
Symbolic attempts to reopen offices
On 12 February, the day after the election, a local Awami League office in Chaklahat, Panchagarh, was unlocked in the presence of a local BNP leader. Since then, more than a dozen offices have been reopened across the country. In some places, portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina were hung inside; elsewhere, slogans were chanted in front without unlocking the offices.
Last Friday in Dhanmondi, in front of the political office of the Awami League president, some leaders of the Jubo Mohila League chanted slogans, hanging the national flag and a portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the gate.
According to reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, from the day after the national election until last Saturday, Awami League offices were opened at district and metropolitan levels in 12 places. Additionally, seven to eight offices at upazila and union levels were reopened. However, in some locations, banners put up by the Awami League were torn down.
Immediately after the fall of the Awami League government, party and affiliated organisation offices across Dhaka and the country were vacated. Most offices experienced arson, vandalism and looting.
There are three major Awami League offices in Dhaka. The main office is in Gulistan. The party president’s political office was in Dhanmondi. In 2023, another large office was inaugurated beside the Tejgaon Truck Stand, which was opened as the Dhaka district Awami League office. However, during the 2024 parliamentary election, many central activities were conducted from that office.
These three offices were set on fire after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The devastated offices have remained abandoned for 18 months. The Awami League’s central office in Gulistan has turned into a shelter for vagabonds.
The party’s activities were banned nine months after the fall of the Awami League government. During that time, leaders and activists were unable to reopen any office. Sheikh Hasina, during online audio calls at various times, expressed frustration over this. She voiced disappointment at not being able to reclaim at least the central office.
Strategy versus reality
Analysts believe that in the current situation, the Awami League’s strategy is moving along two tracks—showing a limited presence on the ground while simultaneously assessing the government’s reaction. The government’s position on reopening offices and granting bail could determine how open or restricted the party’s political path will be.
Writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the Awami League has a support base in the country. Although the party called for not participating in the vote, many supporters still cast ballots. In various places, they voted based on understandings with candidates. It is not unusual to expect some sympathy from those for whom they voted.
Mohiuddin Ahmed believes that for the Awami League to return to the normal political process, it must create effective leadership within the country, as its entire leadership is now abroad. Conducting politics from abroad in this manner is difficult. For this, leadership is needed inside the country, and some kind of understanding must be reached with those currently controlling politics domestically. Whether that happens remains to be seen.