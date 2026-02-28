Hints of activity amid ban, what Awami League is calculating

In the two weeks since the parliamentary election, locks have been opened at more than a dozen Awami League offices across the country starting from the day after the polls. In some places, instead of unlocking the offices, slogans were chanted in front of them. According to multiple party sources, through these moves the banned party is essentially trying to gauge the government’s attitude.

At the same time, the party also wants to see whether there will be obstacles from the government regarding bail and release of imprisoned leaders and activists.

Responsible party sources say that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India, has instructed leaders and activists inside the country to gradually become active. As part of this, efforts are underway to open some party offices at the district and metropolitan levels. Third- and fourth-tier leaders are leading these initiatives. In some cases, local BNP leaders have allegedly given indirect support or a green signal, the sources concerned claim.

Awami League leaders believe that if mid-level and top leaders begin to secure bail, organisational activities will increase somewhat. The party is also trying to obtain support from various international forums and influential countries to ensure that bail for its leaders becomes easier, sources say. If the bail process becomes somewhat normal, some leaders who are in hiding abroad may consider returning to the country.