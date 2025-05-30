Clear roadmap must be given for election by December: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed demanded on Friday a clear roadmap be announced to hold the next parliamentary elections by December.

“An aspiration has been created within the nation for a free and fair parliamentary election. We also have expressed our expectations aligning with the aspirations of the nation,” he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed said this after distributing food among the poor and destitutes at the High Court Mazar Gate marking the 44th death anniversary of former president and BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman.