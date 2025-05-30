Clear roadmap must be given for election by December: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed demanded on Friday a clear roadmap be announced to hold the next parliamentary elections by December.
“An aspiration has been created within the nation for a free and fair parliamentary election. We also have expressed our expectations aligning with the aspirations of the nation,” he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed said this after distributing food among the poor and destitutes at the High Court Mazar Gate marking the 44th death anniversary of former president and BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman.
Earlier in the day, he distributed clothes among the poor and destitute people at Manik Mia Avenue.
The BNP standing committee member remarked that former president Ziaur Rahman is a reflection of the history of Bangladesh.
“Ziaur Rahman was born for the independence of this country. He embraced martyrdom protecting the independence of this country. He introduced multiparty democracy in the country and formed the judicial council for the independence of the judiciary,” Salahuddin Ahmed stated.
The BNP leader further said Ziaur Rahman was brutally killed to suppress democracy and development of this country.
“We shall establish the foundation of democracy and constitutional framework of this country and transform this country into a social justice-based nondiscriminatory one,” he added.