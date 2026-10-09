Jamaat won't accept constitutional amendments that bypass referendum verdict, vows to step up street protests

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami believes the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is using its two-thirds majority in parliament to pursue constitutional amendments through the existing procedure rather than implementing reforms in line with the referendum verdict.

The party therefore intends to intensify protests on the streets alongside its activities in parliament, hoping to pressure the government to change its position. This was learned from senior Jamaat leaders.

Jamaat leaders believe that constitutional “amendment” and constitutional “reform” cannot be treated as the same thing. In their view, the public mandate obtained through the referendum was not merely for amending certain provisions of the existing constitution; rather, it was for implementing the constitutional reform proposals set out in the July Charter.