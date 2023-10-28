Nearly 200 BNP men detained from a single building in Dhaka

Police arrested nearly 200 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from a building under construction in the capital’s Kakrail area around 12:30am on Saturday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said BNP leaders and activists gathered at the building to carry out sabotage. They hurled crude bombs at police during the raids. Police also seized huge amounts of sticks and crude bombs from their possession, he added.
The police official said Zamzam Group owns the building where BNP men took shelter. BNP leader Mobassher Alam, who is the party’s nomination aspirant from a Cumilla constituency, is the owner of Zamzam Group.
Several detainees were taken to the DB office for interrogation while the remaining ones were taken to Ramna police station, Harun Or Rashid said.
A large number of BNP leaders and activists have been arriving in the capital over the past couple of days to join the party’s rally on Saturday.