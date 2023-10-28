Nearly 200 BNP men detained from a single building in Dhaka

Police arrested nearly 200 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from a building under construction in the capital’s Kakrail area around 12:30am on Saturday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said BNP leaders and activists gathered at the building to carry out sabotage. They hurled crude bombs at police during the raids. Police also seized huge amounts of sticks and crude bombs from their possession, he added.