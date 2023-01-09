Mirza Fakhrul vows to intensify anti-govt movement

Soon after getting out of jail, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday took a fresh vow to intensify the ongoing movement for ousting the government and the restoration of democracy and people’s voting rights, reports UNB.

“The more they will repress us the more people will burst into anger and defeat them through a movement,” he said.

Speaking briefly in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan Central office, he said their party doesn’t have any option to back down from the movement.