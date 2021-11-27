5th phase polls to 707 UPs on 5 January

According to the election schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till 7 December.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on 9 December and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is 15 December.
The returning officers will allocate electoral symbols among the candidates on 17 December.
The date for appealing will be December 10-12 while the last date for the disposal of the appeal is 14 December.
EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, director general of NID wing of EC AKM Humayun Kabir, joint secretary Farhad Ahmmed Khan and public relations director S M Asaduzzman were present, among others, on the occasion.