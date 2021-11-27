Politics

5th phase polls to 707 UPs on 5 January

BSS
Dhaka
Bangladesh Election Commission logo.
Bangladesh Election Commission logo. File photo

The fifth phase elections to 707 union parishads (UPs) will be held on 5 January 2022.

Election commission (EC) secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker disclosed this in a press briefing after attending a meeting at EC office on Saturday.

According to the election schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till 7 December.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on 9 December and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is 15 December.

The returning officers will allocate electoral symbols among the candidates on 17 December.

The date for appealing will be December 10-12 while the last date for the disposal of the appeal is 14 December.

EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, director general of NID wing of EC AKM Humayun Kabir, joint secretary Farhad Ahmmed Khan and public relations director S M Asaduzzman were present, among others, on the occasion.

