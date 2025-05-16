Tarikul, Zahedul to lead NCP’s youth front Jatiya Jubo Shakti
National Citizen Party’s (NCP) youth front, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, has been launched.
The front’s 131-member conveners’ committee has also been announced, with Tarikul Islam as the convener and Zahedul Islam member secretary. Besides, Farhad Sohel has been made principal coordinator.
The names of three top leaders of the Jatiya Jubo Shakti was announced by NCP’s principal coordinator Nasiruddn Patwari during its launching ceremony in the capital on Friday afternoon.
Names of other leaders were announced by Jatiya Jubo Shakti’s member secretary Zahedul Islam.
Tarikul Islam is a Supreme Court lawyer while Zahedul Islam is a physician and Farhad Sohel is an engineer by profession.
While announcing the names of other leaders of Jatiya Jubo Shakti, Zahedul Islam said Tuhin Mahmud has been made senior joint convener, and Dyuti Aranaya Chowdhury and Nahida Bushra senior joint member secretary.
The list of the full committee will be published through a media release soon, Zahedul Islam added.