Tarikul, Zahedul to lead NCP’s youth front Jatiya Jubo Shakti

National Citizen Party’s (NCP) youth front, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, has been launched.

The front’s 131-member conveners’ committee has also been announced, with Tarikul Islam as the convener and Zahedul Islam member secretary. Besides, Farhad Sohel has been made principal coordinator.

The names of three top leaders of the Jatiya Jubo Shakti was announced by NCP’s principal coordinator Nasiruddn Patwari during its launching ceremony in the capital on Friday afternoon.