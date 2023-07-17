Sheikh Hasina to meet party allies after a gap of 16 months

Sheikh Hasina is to hold the meeting with the alliance partners at a time when various opposition parties and alliances have joined a one-point movement under BNP, calling for the government to step down before the election.

Certain pressure is being put on the government from inside as well as outside of the country, a few months prior to the next national parliament election.

Diplomats from the US and other western countries in Dhaka are noticeably active to ensure a free and fair election. Just last week, US under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, Uzra Zeya visited Dhaka and held meetings at different governmental levels.