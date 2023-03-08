Govt to investigate whether BNP is sabotaging: Quader

The government is urgently investing the incidents whether those are sabotage or not, he said.
About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam’s comment that the incidents of explosions one after another across the country are mysterious, the AL general secretary said he is agreed with the comments of Mirza Fakhrul that the incidents are mysterious and those will be scrutinized.
The minister expressed deep shock and sorrow at the deaths in explosions at Siddique Bazar in the city’s Gulistan area, Science Laboratory area in Dhaka and Sitakunda in Chattogram, fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar.
Turning to politics, he said AL is holding peace rallies but BNP’s movement means arson terrorism.
“In the past, we saw in 2013-14-15 period that BNP had carried out arson terrorism after being failed in movement. As BNP cannot do so again, we are staying in field in favor of peace. We are remaining alert in this regard and we are alerting the people about the matter too,” he said.
AL presidium members Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Abdur Rahman and Qamrul Islam, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam, Afjal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, publicity and publications secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, office secretary barrister Biplab Barua, information and research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan joined the meeting, among others.
Dhaka City North AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, general secretary SM Mannan Kachi, Mahila AL president Meher Afroz Chumki, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Krishak League general secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti, Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hussein and general secretary Sheikh Enan also joined the meeting, among others.