Govt to investigate whether BNP is sabotaging: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said it is being looked into whether BNP is making sabotage after being failed in waging movement.

“We are looking into whether BNP has any involvement with the explosions took place one after another,” he said while replying to newsmen after a joint meeting at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

AL held the joint meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city units and associate bodies of the party.

Quader said when prime minister Sheikh Hasina was in abroad to attend an UN event, some unexpected incidents were taken place in the country.