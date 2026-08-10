We are on the ‘Yes’ side, now they have become the ‘No’: Jamaat ameer

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called on the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to accept the people’s verdict, saying the country should be built on justice and equal rights for all.

“We want to stop the activities of extortionists and corrupt people. We want to build a Bangladesh where everyone has equal rights based on justice and fairness. That is what we want to ensure. That is why there was a referendum. Those who are now in government also asked people to vote ‘Yes’. Now we are on the side of ‘Yes’, while they have become ‘No’,” he said.