We are on the ‘Yes’ side, now they have become the ‘No’: Jamaat ameer
Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called on the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to accept the people’s verdict, saying the country should be built on justice and equal rights for all.
“We want to stop the activities of extortionists and corrupt people. We want to build a Bangladesh where everyone has equal rights based on justice and fairness. That is what we want to ensure. That is why there was a referendum. Those who are now in government also asked people to vote ‘Yes’. Now we are on the side of ‘Yes’, while they have become ‘No’,” he said.
Shafiqur made the remarks as the chief guest at a public rally organised today, Monday, by Jamaat-e-Islami at the Bonarpara Government Kazi Azhar Ali Model High School ground in Saghata upazila of Gaibandha.
The rally was presided over by district unit Naib-e-Ameer and Gaibandha-5 MP Abdul Wares.
Calling on the BNP to accept the people’s verdict, the Jamaat chief said those who ignored the people’s verdict in the past had failed to remain in power, find peace or consolidate their authority.
“We are clearly saying that those who disregard the people’s verdict have never survived, found peace or been able to consolidate power. The elections of 2014, 2018 and 2024 are proof of that. Accept the people’s verdict. Close the path to fascism, carry out reforms and open the way for a humane and democratic state,” he said.
Shafiqur said his party would provide full cooperation to the government as an opposition party, but warned against what he described as a return to the path of authoritarianism.
“Those who walk this path will have to flee. This is the path of fleeing. If you follow this path, you will not be able to go to Mecca, you will go to Delhi. The final destination on this path is Delhi. The people of this country do not want Delhi’s interference or any form of domination,” he said.
Referring to the political violence of the past 15 years, Shafiqur said both the incumbent government and Jamaat had been victims of repression.
“Why would the oppressed become oppressors again?” he asked.
He alleged that five Jamaat members had been killed since the formation of this government.
“Do we want a rule of murder to be established again? No, we do not. Be careful. Stop here, full stop. Do not take another step towards killing,” he said.
The Jamaat ameer also warned that the country’s youth would not be intimidated.
“Even if you try a thousand times, you will not be able to become fascists. But you are taking steps in that direction,” he said.
Saying that no form of fascism would be tolerated in Bangladesh, Shafiqur said, “Fascism does not belong to any particular party. Fascism is a virus. The people no longer want fascism.”
He called on people to be prepared to take to the streets again if necessary.
“Perhaps we will have to take to the streets again. For the sake of the nation, we will do so not once but a hundred times, InshaAllah,” he said.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim, Gaibandha-1 MP Majedur Rahman, Gaibandha-2 MP Abdul Karim, Gaibandha-3 MP Nazrul Islam and Islami Chhatra Shibir Central Secretary General Sibgatullah Sibga, among others addressed the rally.
Earlier, at around 10:15 am, Shafiqur went to Bonarpara and visited the graves of Chhatra Shibir activists Saifullah Bari and Salahuddin, who were killed in an attack on 21 June. He also expressed condolences to their families and provided them financial assistance.