Election must be held at any cost: Tarique Rahman
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called on everyone to remain united to ensure that the election is held at any cost. He said conspiracies have not stopped and could take on an even more dangerous form. In this situation, he urged people not to panic but to move forward with courage.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks on Saturday evening while joining a programme in Dhaka virtually from London. Leaders of the BNP’s Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh city units attended the programme, titled “Plan to Build the Nation,” held at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Khamarbari, Dhaka.
The programme, organised by the BNP, began in the morning, with Tarique Rahman delivering the concluding speech in the evening. He said, “I said a year ago that holding an election would not be easy; the conspiracy has not stopped. Many of you came to the Gulshan office. When we called those who were considered likely candidates, I said one thing there—the conspiracy has not stopped.”
Referring to recent incidents, particularly the shooting of a BNP candidate in Chattogram, he said these events prove that the conspiracy is turning into reality. “What I was saying is gradually proving to be true,” he added.
Emphasising party unity in the current context, Tarique Rahman said, “If we do not reduce our internal differences, if we are not united, this country will be destroyed.”
Speaking about the BNP’s seven-day discussion programme “Plan to Build the Nation,” he said the country can be brought back from the brink through the implementation of this plan.
“Various sources say the conspiracies that are underway will not stop now; they may take an even worse turn. But we must not be afraid. We must not be panic-stricken. We must give people courage. We must unite ourselves,” he said.
On the issue of elections, the BNP acting chairman said democratic-minded people across the country must be united. “The more united we are, the more we move forward, the more we create the necessary situation, the election must be held at any cost. The more we create this situation, the more the conspirators will be forced to retreat. The power and strength to push them back lie solely with you,” he said.
Outlining the BNP’s plans for running the state and building the nation, Tarique Rahman asked, “Among all the political parties active in the field right now besides the BNP, who else has presented a plan to run the country or build the nation?”
He claimed that only the BNP has clear plans on all fronts, including women’s empowerment, strengthening the farmers’ economy, building the future generation, training primary school teachers, youth employment, canal excavation and environmental protection.
He said, “The BNP’s plan is not limited to academic education alone; it includes how to properly build the future generation through education, art, culture and sports—there are plans for every aspect.”
Referring to past experience, he added, “As a responsible political party, the BNP has previously taken the country away from the brink when it was in crisis, and it can do so again.” According to him, only the BNP has the competence and capacity to play that responsible role.
Addressing the leaders and activists present, he asked, “Do you have that confidence? Do you believe you have that capacity?” The leaders responded with a resounding “Yes.”
Tarique Rahman also called on leaders who did not receive nominations to remain uncompromising on party discipline and unity. “Many of you present here may have sought nominations. We may not have been able to give them to you. Instead, we may have given them to another colleague,” he said, before posing the question, “Which is bigger at this moment—the party or the individual?” He then answered himself: “The party is undoubtedly bigger than the individual.”