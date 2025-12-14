Election must be held at any cost: Tarique Rahman

The programme, organised by the BNP, began in the morning, with Tarique Rahman delivering the concluding speech in the evening. He said, “I said a year ago that holding an election would not be easy; the conspiracy has not stopped. Many of you came to the Gulshan office. When we called those who were considered likely candidates, I said one thing there—the conspiracy has not stopped.”

Referring to recent incidents, particularly the shooting of a BNP candidate in Chattogram, he said these events prove that the conspiracy is turning into reality. “What I was saying is gradually proving to be true,” he added.

Emphasising party unity in the current context, Tarique Rahman said, “If we do not reduce our internal differences, if we are not united, this country will be destroyed.”

Speaking about the BNP’s seven-day discussion programme “Plan to Build the Nation,” he said the country can be brought back from the brink through the implementation of this plan.