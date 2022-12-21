Samyabadi Dal (ML) welcomes BNP's 27-point campaign

It said about 60 per cent of the population of the country, especially the marginal farmers and the workers working in the mills who need rations system, have not been mentioned in the campaign.

"Bangladesh is now in the list of underdeveloped countries. So how is it possible that the working people of the country will contribute to the GDP without eating properly," the statement asked.

"We hope that the leaders of the BNP …will pay attention to these demands of the people and if these demands are included they will be acceptable to all as universal demands," said the party.