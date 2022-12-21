Politics

Samyabadi Dal (ML) welcomes BNP's 27-point campaign

Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (ML) on Wednesday welcomed the BNP-announced 27-point programme for ‘the repair of the state’ and termed the move as time-befitting, reports UNB.

In a statement, signed by Kazi Mustafa Kamal, a member of the party’s Politburo, however, said no provision was made regarding the poor condition of the country’s rivers and the outcry of 30 million people on the banks of the Teesta River for water.

It said about 60 per cent of the population of the country, especially the marginal farmers and the workers working in the mills who need rations system, have not been mentioned in the campaign.

"Bangladesh is now in the list of underdeveloped countries. So how is it possible that the working people of the country will contribute to the GDP without eating properly," the statement asked.

"We hope that the leaders of the BNP …will pay attention to these demands of the people and if these demands are included they will be acceptable to all as universal demands," said the party.

