Polls-time government comes into discussion suddenly

Ruling Awami League wanted to form a polls-time government including members from opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) before the 10th parliamentary elections in 2014. The AL that time gave a proposal to the BNP in this regard but BNP did not accept the proposal nine years ago. The ruling party has floated such a proposal once again ahead of another (12th) parliamentary election.

Awami League might consider including the BNP in the polls-time government if the party announces that it will contest in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections, said AL general secretary Obaidul Quader in response to a question of a newsperson on Sunday.

Questions have been raised as to whether such a proposal could create scope to resolve the ongoing crisis and strife centering the electoral system. Questions have also been raised as to why the ruling party has brought forth the proposal to which BNP and other opposition parties reacted negatively.

The discord of the political parties over electoral system is still at the same spot since the 10th parliamentary elections in 2014. That time BNP and other opposition parties announced resistance of the national election demanding the polls to be held under a non-party caretaker government.