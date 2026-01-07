JnUCSU election
Riazul leads for VP, Alim for GS in results from 6 centres
The results from six departments (centres) of the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election have been announced.
The election commission announced the results at around 9:00 am today, Wednesday. According to the declared results, Riazul Islam of the Odommo Jobian Oikko, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, is leading for the post of vice-president (VP) with 585 votes.
His closest rival is AKM Rakib of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian, formed by Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and general students, who has secured 527 votes.
For the post of general secretary (GS), Abdul Alim Arif of the Odommo Jobian Oikko is leading with 577 votes. His nearest competitor is Khadijatul Kubra of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian, who has received 277 votes.
For the post of assistant general secretary (AGS), Masud Rana of the Odommo Jobian Oikko is leading the contest with 555 votes. In the same post, Atikul Islam Tanjil of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian has obtained 432 votes.
The election commission stated that the counting of votes in the remaining departments is ongoing and that the results will be announced sequentially.
Yesterday, Tuesday, voting for the JnUCSU and Hall Sangsad elections was held at 178 polling booths across 39 centres.