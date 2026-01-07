Riazul leads for VP, Alim for GS in results from 6 centres

The results from six departments (centres) of the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election have been announced.

The election commission announced the results at around 9:00 am today, Wednesday. According to the declared results, Riazul Islam of the Odommo Jobian Oikko, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, is leading for the post of vice-president (VP) with 585 votes.

His closest rival is AKM Rakib of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian, formed by Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and general students, who has secured 527 votes.