Certain quarter is trying to create division in the name of religion: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that an attempt is being made to create a major division along religious lines in Bangladesh.
Referring to this, he said, “A certain group, a certain quarter, is trying to create a division in Bangladesh in the name of religion. The people of this country are religious and follow their faith. But the BNP does not believe in using religion to divide the state or society.”
Mirza Fakhrul expressed hope that the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) would play a role in overcoming all such ill efforts and moving the BNP forward.
He made these remarks at an event held at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital’s Khamarbari Sunday morning.
The BNP organised the event titled “Plan to Build the Nation” marking the Month of Victory. Mirza Fakhrul inaugurated the event.
If we cannot become warriors in the cyber war, we will be defeated. The young generation must reflect on this.Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary general
Addressing the JCD leaders and activists, he said that they must increase their committees, activities, and presence in educational institutions.
He noted that the Chhatra Dal’s presence is noticeably lacking in many campuses, which is why they have not performed well in university student union elections.
The senior BNP leader added that Bangladesh is moving toward a turning point or a major transition. “Today, various smear campaigns are being run against the BNP. We must counter the biggest of these campaigns,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul further stated that the BNP and its affiliated organisations must win the cyber war.
“If we cannot become warriors in the cyber war, we will be defeated. The young generation must reflect on this,” he added.
The event was chaired by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and moderated by another joint secretary general, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel.
Among those present were Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Dhaka city north BNP convenor Aminul Haque, BNP media cell convener Mawlood Hossain Alamgir Pavel, and media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
In the second session of the event in the afternoon, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will deliver the keynote speech as the chief guest.