Certain quarter is trying to create division in the name of religion: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that an attempt is being made to create a major division along religious lines in Bangladesh.

Referring to this, he said, “A certain group, a certain quarter, is trying to create a division in Bangladesh in the name of religion. The people of this country are religious and follow their faith. But the BNP does not believe in using religion to divide the state or society.”

Mirza Fakhrul expressed hope that the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) would play a role in overcoming all such ill efforts and moving the BNP forward.