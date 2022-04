Dhaka University's (DU) Bijoy Ekattor hall has expelled six students, who are also Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists, for life on charges of beating up two fellow students in the hall premises, reports UNB.

The expelled students are Masfi-Ur Rahman, a second year student of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Shofiullah Sumon of criminology department, Naimur Rashid, a third year student of mass communication and journalism department, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium, third year student of management department, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi, second year student of MIS department and Abdullah Al Maruf, a second year student of Islamic history and culture department.