Hero Alom files GD over death threat

Ashraful Hossen Alom, also known as "Hero Alom," lodged a general diary (GD) last night with Hatirjheel police station, reporting that he had received a death threat via phone, UNB reports.
Abdul Quadir, a sub-inspector at the police station, confirmed that Hero Alom filed the GD around 11:30 pm.
According to the GD, Hero Alom received three threatening calls from an unidentified number, starting at 9:43 pm on Monday night.
The caller threatened him that he would be taught a lesson and his body would be disposed of in the Buriganga river within seven days.
Hero Alom, who ran as an independent candidate in the recent Dhaka-17 by-polls, was physically attacked while leaving a polling centre in Dhaka's Banani area on 17 July.
Subsequently, his personal assistant filed a case at Banani police station, accusing 15 to 20 unidentified individuals of the assault. As a result, the police have arrested several suspects in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.