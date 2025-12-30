Rumeen Farhana, Saiful Alam, Hasan Mamun among 9 BNP leaders expelled

For violating party decisions and conducting organisational activities independently, BNP has expelled nine leaders, including Rumin Farhana, co-secretary for international affairs of the BNP’s National Executive Committee; Saiful Alam (Nirab), former convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP; and Hasan Mamun, member of the Central Executive Committee.

This information was announced in a press release signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.

The release stated that these leaders have been expelled from all levels of the party, including their primary membership.