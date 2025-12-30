Rumeen Farhana, Saiful Alam, Hasan Mamun among 9 BNP leaders expelled
For violating party decisions and conducting organisational activities independently, BNP has expelled nine leaders, including Rumin Farhana, co-secretary for international affairs of the BNP’s National Executive Committee; Saiful Alam (Nirab), former convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP; and Hasan Mamun, member of the Central Executive Committee.
This information was announced in a press release signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.
The release stated that these leaders have been expelled from all levels of the party, including their primary membership.
The other expelled leaders are Muhammad Gias Uddin, Mohammad Shah Alam, and Abdul Khalek, members of BNP’s National Executive Committee; Tarun De, former vice president of the Central Chhatra Dal and secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front; Mamunur Rashid, vice president of Sylhet District BNP; and Mehedi Hasan, president of Bancharampur Upazila BNP in Brahmanbaria District.
Rumeen Farhana, Saiful Alam, and Hasan Mamun have all filed as independent candidates in the 13th national parliamentary election. In Rumeen Farhana’s constituency, Brahmanbaria-2, BNP has announced Maulana Junaid Al Habib, central vice president of the ally party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, as its candidate.
Saiful Alam was initially nominated by BNP for the Dhaka-12 constituency. Later, the party gave the seat to Saiful Haque, general secretary of another alliance partner, the Revolutionary Workers Party. Subsequently, Saiful Alam submitted his nomination as an independent candidate.
Hasan Mamun, former president of Dhaka University’s Chhatra Dal branch, is from Patuakhali District. For the Patuakhali-3 constituency, which includes Golachipa and Dashmina, BNP gave the seat to Nurul Haque, president of another alliance partner, Gono Odhikar Parishad. Hasan Mamun, who has been preparing to contest in the national parliamentary election for a long time, also submitted his nomination as an independent candidate.