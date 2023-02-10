No chance of compromise, violence feared

Awami League will not move away from countering BNP's programmes. It has drawn up a roadmap of programmes to continue for one year till the next election. It would be quite natural for Awami League, as a political party, to also take up programmes. But the questions arise when the ruling party's programmes target those of the opposition. Actually, during its long stint in power, Awami League had not faced any tangible challenges.

Now as the election comes closer, BNP and other parties have taken up a simultaneous movement, demanding the resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan government. It seems that Awami League has taken the opposition efforts to remain strong in the political fray, as a challenge.

Certain analysts feel that having stayed in power for three terms at a stretch, Awami League no longer enjoys people's support as before. Also, with the Russia-Ukraine war coming on the heels of the Covid pandemic, Bangladesh's economy too has been impacted like that of the rest of the world. The spiralling cost of living has created anger among the people.

The ruling party fears that these circumstances may give BNP an upper hand in the political arena, so they are taking these counter measures accordingly. Also, the leaders may be taking into consideration the possible situation they could face if they have to leave power after such a long stint at the helm. But they, for the time being, are not giving any consideration to the fact that counter programmes may instigate unrest.