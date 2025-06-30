China’s attitude towards restoring democratic process in Bangladesh ‘extremely positive’: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul further said, “Given the economic damage caused by the detrimental political reality of the past 17 years, we sought assistance from China in extending loan repayment periods, reconsidering various fees, and exploring the possibility of grants. They assured us they would duly consider these matters.”

The BNP secretary general also said that they called upon China to play a greater and more effective role in ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

On the second day of the visit, during a meeting with Chinese vice foreign minister Sun Weidong, calls were made for enhanced cooperation from China in Bangladesh’s infrastructure, environmental, and technological development. They also raised issues of labour capacity, a favourable investment climate and the security for investments in Bangladesh.

Mirza Fakhrul noted that discussions also included the construction of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Hospital, taking practical steps to improve storage and export opportunities for agricultural products from northern Bangladesh, easing access to medical treatment for Bangladeshi patients in four specialised hospitals in Kunming, and establishing international overland connectivity between China and Bangladesh.

He added that BNP has positively received the proposal from the Communist Party of China to sign a two-year political memorandum of understanding.