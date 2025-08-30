Chief Adviser to hold meetings with 3 political parties Sunday
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam speaks to the media in front of the Chief Advisor’s residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka on 30 August 2025. Chief Adviser’s Press Wing
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday will hold separate meetings with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) to discuss the prevailing political situation and the upcoming national elections.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed this at a press briefing in front of CA’s residence Jamuna in the city Saturday afternoon.
He further said the meeting with BNP will be held at 3:00 pm while meetings with Jamaat and NCP will be held at 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm respectively.