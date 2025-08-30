Chief Adviser to hold meetings with 3 political parties Sunday

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam speaks to the media in front of the Chief Advisor’s residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka on 30 August 2025. Chief Adviser’s Press Wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday will hold separate meetings with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) to discuss the prevailing political situation and the upcoming national elections.