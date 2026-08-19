Mirza Fakhrul repeatedly breaks down in tears during his farewell speech

Former BNP secretary general and the party’s presidential candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir broke down in tears several times while delivering his farewell speech at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party today, Wednesday.

Seeking prayers from party leaders and Members of Parliament, Fakhrul also urged BNP’s Members of Parliament to vote for him in Thursday’s presidential election.

During the meeting, BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also asked the party's Members of Parliament to vote in favour of Mirza Fakhrul.

At the same time, multiple sources present at the meeting informed Prothom Alo that he warned them to maintain party unity ahead of the upcoming local government elections and to avoid creating a distance between MPs and the grassroots.