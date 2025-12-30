Politics

Death of Khaleda Zia

Tarique Rahman arrives at Gulshan office to attend BNP standing committee meeting

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Tarique Rahman arrives at BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Dhaka to attend an emergency meeting of the standing committee after the death of party chairperson Khaleda Zia on 30 December 2025Taken from BNP's verified Facebook page

Following the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman arrived at the chairperson’s office in Gulshan to participate in an emergency meeting of the party’s standing committee.

The vehicle carrying BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman entered the chairperson’s office in Gulshan at 12:30 pm today, Sunday.

Prior to this, he had departed from his residence on Gulshan Avenue for the office. Standing committee members of the BNP had already arrived to attend the meeting before his arrival.

BNP leaders and workers gather in front of the Gulshan party office, Dhaka on 30 December 2025
According to party sources, the meeting will discuss the party’s detailed programme in response to Khaleda Zia’s death.

A crowd of party leaders and workers had gathered in front of the Gulshan office.

BNP leaders and workers gather in front of the Gulshan party office, Dhaka on 30 December 2025
