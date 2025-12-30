Death of Khaleda Zia
Tarique Rahman arrives at Gulshan office to attend BNP standing committee meeting
Following the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman arrived at the chairperson’s office in Gulshan to participate in an emergency meeting of the party’s standing committee.
The vehicle carrying BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman entered the chairperson’s office in Gulshan at 12:30 pm today, Sunday.
Prior to this, he had departed from his residence on Gulshan Avenue for the office. Standing committee members of the BNP had already arrived to attend the meeting before his arrival.
According to party sources, the meeting will discuss the party’s detailed programme in response to Khaleda Zia’s death.
A crowd of party leaders and workers had gathered in front of the Gulshan office.