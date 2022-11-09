AL leaders close down traders' shops for joining BNP rally

Some 19 shops in Bagdha Bazar of Agailjhara upazila of Barishal have been locked down. Besides, a shop in Kurir Char market in the upazila has also been shut down.

owners of these shops say leaders and activists of ruling Awami League have shut down their shops as they joined the divisional rally of BNP, held at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal city on Saturday.

The victims also said despite urging the Awami League leaders and activists, the traders could not stop ruling party activists from shutting down their shops. They informed the police about the incident, but all went in vain, they alleged.