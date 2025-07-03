Several proposals on appointment of caretaker government's chief adviser

The political parties have reached a consensus on reinstating a non-partisan caretaker government system during the national election.

However, they have yet to agree on who will serve as the chief adviser of this government or how the chief adviser will be appointed.

Several proposals on this matter emerged during discussions between the political parties and the National Consensus Commission.

Further discussions will take place on these proposals.

The constitution once had provisions for an election-time caretaker government, introduced through the 13th Amendment.

Later, the caretaker system was abolished through the 15th Amendment through a court order during the Awami League government.

In December of last year, the High Court declared two sections of the 15th Amendment Act, which abolished the caretaker government system, to be in conflict with the constitution and therefore void.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, five eminent citizens, and an individual have filed separate review petitions seeking reconsideration of the Appellate Division’s verdict that had upheld the abolition of the caretaker system. These petitions are awaiting hearings.

Meanwhile, both the Constitution Reform Commission and the Election System Reform Commission have recommended reintroducing the interim or caretaker government system into the constitution.

In the first round of discussions with the National Consensus Commission, all parties agreed that there should be a caretaker government. However, except for one or two, most parties did not present a detailed framework of the caretaker government to the commission.

Stakeholders have noted that it is essential to determine who will be the chief adviser and how they will be appointed. The chief adviser will nominate other members of the advisory council.