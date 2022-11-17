Transport workers call strike ahead of BNP rally in Sylhet

Moulvibazar Bus-Minibus Owners’ Association Chairman Rashid Uddin Ahmed said the strike will begin at 6:00am on 18 November and end at 6:00am on 19 November.
Meanwhile, Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union president Mainul Haque said they do not support the strike. “We don’t want to thwart any party’s programme. Workers are with everyone.”
BNP leaders of districts said the strikes were called to thwart their divisional rally as such transport strikes were announced ahead of the party’s rallies in Barishal, Khulna, Rangpur, Faridpur and Mymensingh.
Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury said the government forced the transport owners to call the strike to disrupt the BNP rally. “But no conspiracy can stop the mass gathering.”
BNP will hold its seventh divisional rally at Sylhet Govt Alia Madrasa on 19 November.
To ward off the transport strike ahead of the rally like the previous ones, the leaders and activists of Sadar upazila of the party had already been asked to come to the city a few days earlier. The same instruction was given to the upazila-level leaders and activists of the party.
The BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional and big cities. The party will end its divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.