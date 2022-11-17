Transport workers call strike ahead of BNP rally in Sylhet

Bus owners of Sylhet and Moulvibazar have called strikes from 18 to 20 November, ahead of the BNP’s divisional rally.

“Our strike will begin at 6:00am on November 19 and end at 6:00am on 20 November 20 for the ban on movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways,” Sylhet District Bus Owners Association general secretary Ziaul Kabir Palash told UNB on Wednesday.

However, he said the strike has nothing to do with the BNP rally: “It has been called as part of a pre-announced programme.”

Also, the Moulvibazar Bus-Minibus Owners’ Association called a strike on 18 and 19 November, demanding the cancellation of CNG-run auto rickshaws’ registration, a ban on the movement of illegal battery-driven auto-rickshaws; and calling for an end to the registration of CNG-run auto-rickshaws, extortion and police harassment in trucks, lorries, pickup vans, covered vans and construction of a permanent truck stand.