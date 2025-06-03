What BNP said during Consensus Commission meeting with chief adviser

“We are here for the second time for this important discussion. We don’t know if there will be a third. But we are not satisfied with the pace of this reform initiative. We are one of the key proponents of reform. If you had not taken responsibility by fortune, then whenever fascism collapsed, we would have had to step forward as committed. I won’t elaborate on our 31-point reform proposal. There’s no reform idea here that doesn't align with those points. In fact, your proposals go even beyond ours. We have discussed these extensively, especially from our party's side,” Salahuddin said at the beginning.

Salahuddin added that BNP has already submitted a written response but was not in full agreement with the summarised version presented by the commission, as it created some confusion. He suggested that it could have been compiled more clearly, indicating points of agreement and majority consensus.

“Anyway, I won’t say more about reforms—if I do, Professor Riaz (Ali Riaz) might be hurt,” he added with a touch of humor.

“I haven’t come here to offer praise. We came to have a serious discussion. Can we now finally make you understand the points we’ve repeatedly failed to convey? Probably not. But there is absolutely no valid reason to delay the election beyond December. We have explained again and again, with logical reasoning, why an election must be held before December. Some within the nation are exploiting this delay for conspiracies and instability, and such efforts are coming both from inside and outside the country.

People say a neighbouring country wants elections. But just because they don’t, should we indefinitely avoid holding one? They claim to want an ‘inclusive’ election, yet some have already been excluded. So it's clear what they mean. And when Europe or the US calls for elections, there is no objection. There are plenty of domestic and international statements urging elections. That’s why we, and like-minded parties, have expressed our stance,” he added.