BNP’s commitment is very clear, we want to foster a free and independent media: Mirza Fakhrul

“Our commitment is very clear. You have seen that in our 31-point programme we explicitly stated that we want to see an independent media, and we want to create it,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul also said that the BNP had a plan to form a commission for media reforms if it came to power. That commission has since been formed. Although the commission’s report has been prepared, it has not been discussed subsequently, he noted.

If the BNP forms the government, the report of the Media Reform Commission will be accorded top priority, Fakhrul added. “We hope that if we are given the responsibility to govern through the people’s mandate, we will certainly consider this a priority.”

We don’t know how much reform is possible unless it is embraced in one’s heart, unless there is a genuine willingness to change, he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said that in 1975 the one-party system BAKSAL was established, and all newspapers were shut down. Only four newspapers were allowed to operate, and they were run under government control. When Ziaur Rahman assumed state power, he created a system for a free and independent press. Whenever the BNP has been in government, it has taken different steps to strengthen and modernise the media.