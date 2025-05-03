Hefazat holds rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
Hefazat-e-Islam is holding a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to press home its four-point demand.
Leaders and activists from different parts of Dhaka as well as across the country started arriving at the venue with processions in the early morning. At one point, traffic movement in Shahbagh and adjacent areas slowed down due to the crowd.
According to Hefazat-e-Islam leaders, the rally has been organised to press home four demands, including withdrawal of all cases filed against the Hefazat leaders. They estimated that there are nearly 300 cases against the Hefazat leaders across the country.
The other demands include the trial of the killings at Shapla Chattar on 5 May, 2013; the killings during protests against the Indian prime minister’s visit to Dhaka in March 2021; and the July-August killings in 2024.
Besides, the Islamist organisation demanded the abolition of the women’s affairs reform commission, the reinstatement of 'full trust and faith in Allah' in the constitution, and an end to the genocide and oppression on Muslims in Palestine and India.
Speaking at the rally, Hefazat-e-Islam central committee member Mahmud bin Hossain said they are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to prevent any activities that go against the Holy Quran, and this rally serves as a proof in this regard. He demanded that the government immediately cancel the recommendations of the women’s affairs reform committee.
Leaders and activists from different parts of the country joined the rally with processions. They were chanting slogans against the interim government and the women’s affairs reform commission. Also, they demanded the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Saidul Hasan, a madrasah student from Ashulia, said his madrasah declared a general holiday for the rally. “Almost all students from the Kafia to Dawra-e-Hadith classes have come here,” he said.
Mahdi Hasan, a student from a Qawmi madrasa in Enayetpur of Sirajganj, said they, as per their leaders’ instruction, would stay in the field as long as the demands are not met.
The rally officially began at 9:00 am, but the leaders and activists started coming to the venue at dawn.