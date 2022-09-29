Participate in polls dropping thoughts of caretaker govt: Quader to BNP

Awami League (AL) general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader Thursday urged the BNP leaders to take part in elections shaking off the thought of the caretaker government, reports BSS.

"The elections will be held in the country like in other democratic countries across the globe. So, BNP leaders especially Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should take down the ghost of the caretaker government from their heads and participate in the elections by following the simple path," he said.