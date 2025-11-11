July uprising must be recognised to witness election in 2026: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman, who has long demanded a legal basis for the July Charter through a referendum, stated that the July uprising must first be recognised to witness the 2026 elections.
Speaking at a rally of the eight-party alliance, including Jamaat, at Paltan Mor in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, Shafiqur Rahman outlined five demands, including the issuance of an order to implement the July National Charter and holding a referendum on that order.
He also remarked that for those who do not recognise the July uprising, there will be no elections in 2026.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer said, “Our demand is not much, but it is very clear. The July uprising must be recognised… and to recognise the July uprising, the July Charter must be given a legal basis. Without this legal basis, there is no possibility of holding any election.”
Shafiqur Rahman claimed that the people of the country want a referendum before the elections. Noting that all parties agree on holding a referendum, he questioned, “Then why all this bargaining over the date?”
He added that since the parties have agreed and signed the July Charter, it is only logical for the referendum to take place first.
“If the next election is held on this basis, there will be no doubts or disputes,” said the Jamaat ameer.
He also stated that the eight-party alliance, including Jamaat, wants a national election before Ramadan next February, and warned that no one should try to create confusion over this matter.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer said that the July Charter was enacted based on the opinions of the majority parties. “Democracy means that what the majority decides, the rest must accept. Yet, some are unwilling to accept it. If anyone does not show respect for democracy in the July Charter, how will they show respect for the national elections?”
Without naming any party, the Jamaat ameer added, “The voices of the martyrs and the injured of the July mass uprising must be understood. The victory in the upcoming election will not belong to any party but to the people. We must try to understand what the people want. Those who fail to do so should be prepared for the consequences.”
Shafiqur Rahman said, “The parties are speaking politely, and they will continue to do so. But we will remain as firm as the Himalayas regarding our demands. This demand belongs to the people, not to any party. It is not a fascist demand. Therefore, the people will not bow to fascist demands.”
Addressing the leaders and activists of the eight-party alliance, the Jamaat ameer said, “Prepare yourselves. Our movement will continue at unstoppable momentum until the people’s demands are met, Inshallah.”
He added that a new programme will be announced as soon as possible, and that after the rally, the top leaders of the eight parties will meet in a session. The next programme will be announced soon, and the Jamaat ameer urged the leaders and activists of the eight parties to prepare for its implementation.
The rally was presided over by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and moderated by Hamidur Rahman Azad, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat, Rafiqul Islam Khan, Shafiqul Islam Masud, Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South, Ahmad Abdul Qayyum, Joint Secretary General of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and KM Shariatullah, co-head of publicity and dawah.