July uprising must be recognised to witness election in 2026: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer said, “Our demand is not much, but it is very clear. The July uprising must be recognised… and to recognise the July uprising, the July Charter must be given a legal basis. Without this legal basis, there is no possibility of holding any election.”

Shafiqur Rahman claimed that the people of the country want a referendum before the elections. Noting that all parties agree on holding a referendum, he questioned, “Then why all this bargaining over the date?”

He added that since the parties have agreed and signed the July Charter, it is only logical for the referendum to take place first.

“If the next election is held on this basis, there will be no doubts or disputes,” said the Jamaat ameer.

He also stated that the eight-party alliance, including Jamaat, wants a national election before Ramadan next February, and warned that no one should try to create confusion over this matter.