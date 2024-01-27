Peace, democracy rally: AL men throng Bangabandhu Avenue
Awami League leaders and activists have thronged Bangabandhu Avenue of Dhaka to join a ‘peace and democracy rally’. The party’s Dhaka south unit called the programme protesting against the undemocratic activities of the BNP men.
During a spot visit around 2:15 pm, female leaders and activists were seen taking positions on the front rows of the audience, while the party loyalists were coming to the venue with processions. Members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed there to maintain law and order.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader is scheduled to attend the programme as the chief guest. Abu Ahmed Mannafi, president of the party’s Dhaka south unit will preside over the rally.