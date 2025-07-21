Time is short, quick decision essential on formulating July Charter: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice President Ali Riaz said a quick decision has to be taken on July Charter as time to reach a consensus is short. The process would not be expedited if a consensus cannot be reached on certain issues.

Ali Riaz made this remark during the opening speech of the consensus commission’s dialogue with political parties. Discussions are being held today, Monday, for the 16th day of the second phase at the Foreign Service Academy. The agenda of today’s meeting is fundamental principles of state and the issue of the prime minister holding of multiple posts simultaneously.

Ali Riaz has called upon political parties to reach a swift decision on implementing the July Charter within the next 10 days. Decisions must be made on key issues. If there is any disagreement from any party, that must be informed. It will also be noted in the charter.