Trawlers carrying BNP activists attacked by AL in Khulna

Enamul Bhuiya Parvez, convener of the upazila unit of Jubo Dal, BNP's youth front, said that the injured include BNP joint convenor and UP chairman Sheikh Abul Bashar, and joint convenor Sheikh Lutfar Rahman. The attack was carried out by members of Chhatra League and Juba League, Parvez alleged, when the trawlers reached near ghat no. 5 of Khulna, where they were supposed to be received, at around 12.30pm.

More than 50 people of were injured in the attacks. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the locality.

One of the injured was shifted to a private hospital in Khulna as his condition worsened. Hundreds of the BNP activists were left with no option but to jump into the river when the attack started. Many of them are still missing.