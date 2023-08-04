Don’t need to pay heed to what the US, India say: Mirza Fakhrul

There is no need to pay attention to what the United States, the United Kingdom and India say regarding the next general election or the government, said opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.
“We do not need to pay heed to what the United States, the United Kingdom and India say. What we need to know is what the people of our country say. People have said it clearly, ‘Leave’. There is no more time. This government must leave,” he said.
The senior BNP leader was addressing a rally organised to protest the sentencing of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case. The rally, jointly organised by the party’s Dhaka south and north units, began at 3:00 pm.
“This government must be overthrown. There is no other alternative for us. We have no way to return. Every one has to join for the sake of our existence, for the sake of the nation’s existence. A truly democratic state and a people’s government have to be formed,” he said.
The rally was scheduled to commence at 2:30 pm but the rain started pelting down at around 12:30. The party leaders and activists, however, gathered at Naya Paltan, in front of the party’s headquarters ignoring the inclement weather.
A large number of leaders and activists from the party’s Keraniganj, Nababganj, Savar, and Ashulia, in addition to that of different city units, joined the rally despite the rain. They were chanting slogans standing in knee-deep rain water in the area. The central leaders also joined the rally amid rain.
Later, the rally began at around 3:00 pm. Speaking as chief guest at the rally, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, the government stays in power forcefully especially using the police administration and judiciary.
Speaking about the verdict against BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman, he said, “You’ve sentenced Tarique Rahman. There were 15 graft cases against the person who has seized the power illegally today. Those were withdrawn by various strategies using this judiciary.”
Remarking that the time of the government has ended, the BNP secretary general said, “Their time has ended. That’s why they have left nothing in the country. They have taken corruption at such a level that it has spread at every nooks and corners of the country. Once again they have extended the time of (Dhaka) WASA MD Taqsem though newspapers ran volumes of reports regarding his corruptions. They have shut their eyes and creating a vibe that it doesn’t matter whatever anyone does.”
Mirza Fakhrul alleged that it is being tried to sentence hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP by lodging cases on false charges.
Speaking about ongoing dengue situation, the top BNP leader said record number of people has died in the country but they (ruling party) are not worried about it. They just think on how to seize power again.
Indicating the ruling party, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You bragged, you want to play a game, in December. I would request you to come on the streets leaving everything behind. I’m sorry I had to use such a language today.”
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and others also addressed the protest rally.
Dhaka city north BNP convener Amanullah Aman presided over the programme that was moderated by Dhaka city south BNP’s acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed and north BNP member secretary Aminul Haque.