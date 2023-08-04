Don’t need to pay heed to what the US, India say: Mirza Fakhrul

There is no need to pay attention to what the United States, the United Kingdom and India say regarding the next general election or the government, said opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

“We do not need to pay heed to what the United States, the United Kingdom and India say. What we need to know is what the people of our country say. People have said it clearly, ‘Leave’. There is no more time. This government must leave,” he said.

The senior BNP leader was addressing a rally organised to protest the sentencing of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case. The rally, jointly organised by the party’s Dhaka south and north units, began at 3:00 pm.