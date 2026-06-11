Jamaat holds protest rally, terms proposed budget ‘anti-people, loot-friendly’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today, Thursday staged a protest rally in the capital immediately after the presentation of the proposed national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, describing it as “anti-people but loot-friendly,” and expressing their dissatisfaction with the additional tax burdens it imposes on citizens.

Speaking at a rally before the procession, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General and former MP AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad alleged that the government had presented the budget to sustain party loyalists at the expense of ordinary people.

“The government has imposed a burden of taxes on the people while presenting a budget aimed at maintaining party workers,” he said.

Referring to the proposed Tk 9.38 trillion (9.38 lakh crore) budget, the largest in Bangladesh’s history, Azad claimed it failed to reflect the aspirations of the July Uprising and instead followed the conventional pattern of previous budgets.