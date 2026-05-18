Islami Andolan announces mayoral candidates for 2 Dhaka city corporations
Islami Andolan Bangladesh has nominated Islami Jubo Andolan central president Atikur Rahman Mujahid for the Dhaka North City Corporation election, while the party’s central publicity and dawah secretary Sheikh Fazlul Karim Maruf has been nominated for the Dhaka South City Corporation election.
The names of the candidates were announced this Monday afternoon by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, at an exchange meeting with journalists. The meeting was held at the party’s central office in Paltan, Dhaka.
At the meeting, Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said that Islami Andolan Bangladesh would participate independently in local government elections across the country and would not join any alliance.
Others present at the meeting included the party’s secretary general Maulana Yunus Ahmad, spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman, presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon, joint secretaries general Fazle Bari Masud and Ashraful Alam, assistant secretary general Ahmad Abdul Qayyum, and joint publicity secretary Shariatullah, among others.