Islami Andolan announces mayoral candidates for 2 Dhaka city corporations

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has nominated Islami Jubo Andolan central president Atikur Rahman Mujahid for the Dhaka North City Corporation election, while the party’s central publicity and dawah secretary Sheikh Fazlul Karim Maruf has been nominated for the Dhaka South City Corporation election.

The names of the candidates were announced this Monday afternoon by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, at an exchange meeting with journalists. The meeting was held at the party’s central office in Paltan, Dhaka.