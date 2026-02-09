Writ challenges validity of Nahid Islam’s candidacy

A writ has been filed challenging the validity of Nahid Islam’s candidacy for the Dhaka-11 constituency in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election. Nahid Islam is the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). The writ was filed by Shamim Ahmed, the Bangladesh Jatiya Party’s candidate for the same constituency, who is contesting with the 'plough' symbol.

Shamim Ahmed’s lawyer, Mohammad Majnu Mollah, said the writ was filed yesterday, Sunday. Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Monday, he said, “Tomorrow, Tuesday, the writ will be presented in the High Court for hearing.”