AL’s internal feud behind Narail communal attack: BNP

A BNP-constituted probe committee has blamed the internal conflicts in the local Awami League for the recent communal attacks on Hindus and their houses, shops and temples at Dighalia village in Narail district.

"Based on our field-level investigation and the statements of the affected families and the local people, our probe body has come to the conclusion that the incident was an outcome of a naked grouping in local Awami League,” said BNP vice chairman and probe committee chief Netai Roy Chowdhury.

Speaking at a press conference on the findings of their investigation into the Narail communal violence at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Thursday, he also alleged that the ruling party used to consider minorities as a very easy element to make their narrow political gains. ”That exactly happened in Narail like in other places.”

Earlier on 18 July, the BNP standing committee formed a seven-member probe body, headed by Netai Roy Chowdhury, to look into the communal attacks in Narail on 15 July. The probe team visited the spot on 23 July.

Netai Roy said Narail Awami League president lawyer Subhash Bose visited the victims two/three days after the incident while the local upazila chairman probably did not go to the spot and the administration was apathetic. “So, it’s completely a well-planned communal attack. We went there (Narail) and gathered information from the witnesses, victims and common people.”