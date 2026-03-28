Tarique Rahman visits BNP central office for the first time as PM

For the first time since assuming office as Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman has visited the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan. His motorcade arrived in front of the party office at 7:23 pm on Saturday. A large number of leaders and activists welcomed him with loud slogans.

Earlier, around 6:30 pm, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir entered the central office, followed after 7:00 pm by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

Upon arriving in front of the party office, Tarique Rahman waved to the leaders and activists from inside his vehicle before entering the premises.