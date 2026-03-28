Tarique Rahman visits BNP central office for the first time as PM
For the first time since assuming office as Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman has visited the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan. His motorcade arrived in front of the party office at 7:23 pm on Saturday. A large number of leaders and activists welcomed him with loud slogans.
Earlier, around 6:30 pm, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir entered the central office, followed after 7:00 pm by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
Upon arriving in front of the party office, Tarique Rahman waved to the leaders and activists from inside his vehicle before entering the premises.
Earlier in the afternoon, BNP leaders and activists were seen taking positions on both sides of the road and on the road divider from Nightingale intersection in Puran Paltan to the party office area in Nayapaltan. Some were holding party banners, festoons, and placards bearing various slogans.
Leaders and activists from almost all affiliated and associate bodies, including Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal, were seen chanting slogans in groups. They were shouting slogans such as “Welcome to the Prime Minister,” “Red rose greetings from Chhatra Dal,” and other chants in support of Tarique Rahman.
Due to the large gatherings of party activists on the road, severe traffic congestion was created in the Nayapaltan area, with vehicles barely able to move in a single lane.
Meanwhile, strict security measures were taken in Nayapaltan, Fakirapul, VIP Road, and Kakrail areas surrounding the Prime Minister’s visit. Members of law enforcement agencies were seen on alert at various points.
A female party activist said, “Even two years ago, we couldn’t come here. Police would chase us away and arrest us. And today… if Allah wills, anything is possible.”