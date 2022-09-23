“Shawan is the eldest of my four sons and a daughter. He got married early and took the helm of the family. Before leaving on Wednesday, he told me he is going for a stroll and will come back early. But my son did not return. They shot my son dead. My eight-month-old grandson had lost his father before he could even recognise him,”

Thus Lipi Akhter, the mother of Shawan who died on Thursday after being shot during the BNP-police clash in Munshiganj, expressed her grief.

Lipi Akhter was found crying haplessly sitting at a corner of her house in the Murma area of Mirkadim in Munshiganj district on Friday morning. Shawan’s wife Sadia Akhter was weeping inside one of their two dilapidated tin-roof houses. Shawan would eke out a living by pulling battery-run autorickshaw. He would take part in BNP programmes regularly as an activist of BNP’s youth wing Jubo Dal.