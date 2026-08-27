If govt is successful, why gas, power and security crises persist?

The opposition has rejected the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) claim of success over the government’s performance during its first 180 days. It said the government could not be considered successful given the crises affecting people’s daily lives and the deteriorating law and order situation.

Citing gas and electricity shortages, the closure of industrial plants, fears of unemployment, and incidents such as enforced disappearances and killings as examples of the government’s failures, the opposition questioned how the government could be considered successful if it failed to ensure people’s safety and rights.

Leaders of the 11-party alliance held a meeting at the residence of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the alliance coordinator and Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary-General Hamidur Rahman Azad made these remarks.